Heydar Aliyev Palace To Host Gala Concert-Baku Autumn 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Heydar Aliyev Palace will host a gala concert themed "Baku Autumn - 2023. 35 years later" on November 3 at 19.00.

The project is being implemented with the support of Best Cast Talent Agency & Golden Arts, the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, Azernews reports.

The general sponsor is Nizami Boutique House. The author of the project and director is Sevinj Karimova, the event organizer is Sabina Hasanova.

It will truly be a fantastic show because you will travel through time and space. To the sounds of music, accompanied by modern light and sound effects and 3D design, you will be transported to old Baku with its narrow streets, to ancient Egypt with the majestic pyramids, Italy, America and other countries, and then again return to the shores of your native Caspian Sea... However , we won't reveal all the surprises. But the most important thing is that you will be the first to know the names of the winners of the competition - the best vocalists, composers, dancers, musical groups, and you will hear both new hits performed by them and old ones in a new arrangement. Every number, every song and composition is a theatrical synthetic performance, an enchanting mini-performance!

Over 15 new original songs will be presented at the gala concert, including songs by the famous composer, hit-maker of the group "Karvan" Mikail Vakilov - author of such hits as "Tufanla oynama!", "Sarı güllər", "Qara gözlər " and many others.

New stars will appear on the same stage with Azerbaijan's pop stars, performing as a duet.

All this and much more awaits you on November 3 at the Heydar Aliyev Palace. Don't miss the opportunity to enjoy the stars performances of the stars and go on an exciting musical journey with them!

Tickets can be purchased at all ticket offices in the city and online: