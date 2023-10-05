Heydar Aliyev Palace To Host Gala Concert-Baku Autumn 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Heydar Aliyev Palace will host a gala concert themed "Baku
Autumn - 2023. 35 years later" on November 3 at 19.00.
The project is being implemented with the support of Best Cast
Talent Agency & Golden Arts, the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and
the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, Azernews reports.
The general sponsor is Nizami Boutique House. The author of the
project and director is Sevinj Karimova, the event organizer is
Sabina Hasanova.
It will truly be a fantastic show because you will travel
through time and space. To the sounds of music, accompanied by
modern light and sound effects and 3D design, you will be
transported to old Baku with its narrow streets, to ancient Egypt
with the majestic pyramids, Italy, America and other countries, and
then again return to the shores of your native Caspian Sea...
However , we won't reveal all the surprises. But the most important
thing is that you will be the first to know the names of the
winners of the competition - the best vocalists, composers,
dancers, musical groups, and you will hear both new hits performed
by them and old ones in a new arrangement. Every number, every song
and composition is a theatrical synthetic performance, an
enchanting mini-performance!
Over 15 new original songs will be presented at the gala
concert, including songs by the famous composer, hit-maker of the
group "Karvan" Mikail Vakilov - author of such hits as "Tufanla
oynama!", "Sarı güllər", "Qara gözlər " and many others.
New stars will appear on the same stage with Azerbaijan's pop
stars, performing as a duet.
All this and much more awaits you on November 3 at the Heydar
Aliyev Palace. Don't miss the opportunity to enjoy the stars
performances of the stars and go on an exciting musical journey
with them!
Tickets can be purchased at all ticket offices in the city and
online:
