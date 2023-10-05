(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Rover Metals Adds 2,400 Acres to Let's Go Lithium Project, NV, USA



Vancouver, BC, Oct 5, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV:ROVR)(OTCQB:ROVMF)(FSE:4XO) (" Rover " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has added 2,400 acres of new claims to its Let's Go Lithium ("LGL") project, bringing the total project size to approximately 8,300 acres.

LGL Project Expansion

Management of the Company, working with McGinley and Associates, dba UES ("UES"), identified additional prospective ground contiguous to the existing claim block this summer. Further to the Company's news release of September 7, 2023 , Culter, and Ingraffia prospected and sampled the new claim area as part of this summer's expanded Phase 1 Exploration Program. Multiple hectorite-like clay outcrops and high-grade lithium surface samples were encountered in the staking area. The Company believes that the project expansion will take advantage of a deeper hydrologic water flow system in the area. Management will be including the new claims into its Plan of Operations submission to the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") which it plans to file in short order.

Judson Culter, CEO at Rover Metals, states, "The addition of 2,400 acres to the LGL project gives us the flexibility of abandoning certain existing mining claims that border the ACEC boundary of Ash Meadows. We never intended to mine or develop near to Ash Meadows, and moving the core of the LGL project further away from Ash Meadows sends a clear message that Rover is committed to developing the project in a manner that is sustainable for the surrounding area. UES, are helping Rover to ensure that there will be no impact to the critical water tables in the Amargosa basin. Rover and UES have obtained a copy of the environmental assessment study that the neighbouring mine, operated by Lhoist North America, is operating under. Management at Rover feels confident that sustainable lithium mining can be supported in the Amargosa Valley."

A Call for Battery Recycling Partnerships and Joint Ventures

The eastern Amargosa Valley has been slated for solar farm energy development by the BLM. Solar energy, in addition to the existing hydro energy infrastructure in the area, allows for new development opportunities like EV raw materials battery recycling. Rover is seeking inbound requests to partner with recycling technology companies. Please contact with inquiries. The LGL project is a one and half hour drive from the city of Las Vegas, one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S.

About Rover Metals

Rover is a publicly traded junior mining company that trades on the TSXV under symbol ROVR, on the OTCQB under symbol ROVMF, and on the FSE under symbol 4XO. The Company has a diverse portfolio of mining resource development projects with varying exploration timelines. Its critical mineral projects include lithium, zinc, and copper. Its precious metals projects include gold and silver. The Company is exclusive to the mining jurisdictions of the U.S. and Canada.

