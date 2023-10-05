New Exhibition In Bern Makes Paul Klee Easily Accessible

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The audience comes from all over the world and wants to see the life and work of Paul Klee in an exhibition, as Nina Zimmer, managing director of the Zentrum Paul Klee, said during a media tour on Thursday. The exhibition pursues this goal of appealing to a broad audience.

It is structured chronologically according to Paul Klee's life. Each decade of his work - five in total - is accompanied by a colour. Short texts and large photos by Klee are intended to bring the audience closer to the artist, as curator Fabienne Eggelhöfer explained.

In addition to works, the Paul Klee Center also shows sketches, letters and private items by the German painter. This allows visitors to gain insights into the centre's research activities, said Zimmer.

One room in particular in the permanent exhibition should also enable changes. A specific topic is regularly shown in the so-called focus room. The series begins with a focus on Klee's depictions of angels, Eggelhöfer said.

With over 4,000 works, the centre has the largest collection of Paul Klee's works. To date, the center has shown 60 thematic collection exhibitions.

Paul Klee is one of the artists of classical modernism. He was born in 1879 in Münchenbuchsee near Bern into a German family. His works dealt heavily with colors and shapes. He later also taught at the Bauhaus in Weimar, Germany.