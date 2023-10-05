Global youth & academics convene at WIF in Abu Dhabi to foster sustainable economy and drive innovation

(MENAFN- AIM Congress) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 3 October 2023: The participation of youth and academic delegates from all over the world in the upcoming 8th World Investment Forum, organised by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in Abu Dhabi at ADNEC from 16 to 20 October 2023, underscores the vital role of youth and academic community in strengthening the role of investment and enterprise in fostering a resilient and sustainable global economy.

The 8th edition of the UNCTAD’s World Investment Forum (WIF), supported by the Ministry of Economy and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) as lead partner, will bring together over 7,000 senior government officials, decision-makers, business leaders from 160 countries to discuss world’s current and emerging investment and development issues.

Organised in partnership with UNCTAD Youth under the theme “For Planetary Prosperity,” the fourth edition of WIF’s Youth Forum seeks to provide a suitable platform for young people from diverse backgrounds to discuss various topics, including transforming industries, technological developments, and reimagining education.



His Excellency Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), said: “In UAE, human development is a top priority for us and that is why we emphasis on empowering youth, who represent more than 50% of the country’s population, and support education and academics to lead our development in the next 50 years and achieve the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071. We believe WIF Youth Forum and academic track will provide a suitable space for the development of young leaders’ soft skills that are vital for fostering effective collaboration between young people from around the world to devise innovative solutions to current and future challenges.”



We look forward to welcoming the world youth and academics to engage with their counterparts in the UAE and help in achieving ‘Sustainable Development Goals’ within their local communities and make a positive impact on a larger scale.”



The WIF Youth Forum will be participated in by young professionals aged between 18 and 30. They will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in dynamic conversations, creative problem-solving workshops and projects presented by youth, and networking. The solutions that will be derived from the Youth Forum will be utilised in shaping the conversations for future major events.

WIF’s Academic Track aims to bridge the gap between academia, policy, and business. Leading scholars, researchers, executives from global companies, and senior policymakers are set to run the discussions in core sessions of the track, the themes of which include foreign investment, multinational enterprises and development, women empowerment, international investment agreements reform, and sustainable finance.

The Opening of the Academic Track will have a research policy dialogue to be followed by a series of daily keynote sessions organized in partnership with leading academic institutions and associations such as the Academy of International Business, Columbia Center on Sustainable Investment- Columbia University, Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies -Geneva, Middlesex University- Dubai, NYU-Abu Dhabi, UNU-WIDER-Helsinki, Center for Economic and Policy Research, and Society of International Economic Law.





