(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.
In its 40th regular session, chaired by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, the Iraqi Cabinet agreed to increase the capital of the Agricultural Cooperative Bank by nearly 30 percent.
The increase, totaling IQD 29,476,500,000 [$22.6 million], will be added to the bank's current capital of IQD 100,600,000,000.
In a statement, the Media Office of the Prime Minister said the move is intended to enhance the agricultural sector and support farmers in implementing their agricultural plans.
(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)
The post Capital Increase for Iraq's Agricultural Cooperative Bank first appeared on Iraq Business News .
MENAFN05102023000217011061ID1107195573
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.