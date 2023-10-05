Capital Increase For Iraq's Agricultural Cooperative Bank

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

In its 40th regular session, chaired by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, the Iraqi Cabinet agreed to increase the capital of the Agricultural Cooperative Bank by nearly 30 percent.

The increase, totaling IQD 29,476,500,000 [$22.6 million], will be added to the bank's current capital of IQD 100,600,000,000.

In a statement, the Media Office of the Prime Minister said the move is intended to enhance the agricultural sector and support farmers in implementing their agricultural plans.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)

