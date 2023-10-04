Turkish Military Conducted Third Air Operation Against PKK In N. Iraq

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ANKARA, Oct 5 (NNN-XINHUA) – Türkiye's military, carried out its third cross-border air operation into Iraq yesterday, after a suicide bomb attack in the capital Ankara, on Sunday.

Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, warned, at a security meeting yesterday that, all the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) infrastructure and energy facilities in Syria and Iraq, are now“legitimate targets for the Turkish military.”

Fidan revealed that, the two assailants responsible for Sunday's suicide bomb attack in Ankara came from Syria. Turkish Interior Ministry identified the two attackers as PKK members.

Türkiye also sees the YPG group as the Syrian branch of the PKK.

The attack in front of the Turkish Interior Ministry's building on Sunday resulted in the injuries of two police officers. During the attack, one suicide bomber blew himself up, while the other was shot dead by the police.

The Turkish Armed Forces carried out two major air operations on Sunday and Tuesday, against the PKK, and destroyed 22 targets, including caves, bunkers, shelters and warehouses in northern Iraq, said the Turkish Defence Ministry.

Turkish forces frequently carry out ground operations, airstrikes, and artillery bombardments in northern Iraq against the PKK, especially in the Qandil Mountains, the main base of the group.– NNN-XINHUA