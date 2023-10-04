Honasa Consumer Appoints Mr. Nishchay Bahl As Senior Vice President For The Offline Business

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) October 4, 2023, | Gurgaon – Honasa Consumer Limited, owner of its flagship brand Mamaearth, and the fastest growing BPC brand in India to reach an annual revenue of ₹10 billion (in the preceding 12 months) within six years of launch (as of September 30, 2022), has appointed Mr. Nishchay Bahl as Senior Vice President – Offline Business for Honasa Consumer Ltd. In his new capacity, Nishchay will be responsible for driving growth and profitability and build a comprehensive offline network strategy for the brands, namely, Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica and Bblunt.



An alumnus of the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad & St. Stephen's College, Delhi, Nishchay comes with over [15] years of leadership experience managing cross functional teams in various [P&L roles in the FMCG domain across channels (GT, MT, eComm) with functional expertise in Sales, Key Account Management, Digital Marketing, Customer & Shopper Marketing and Brand Management across some of the leading CPG companies in India like Britannia & Reckitt. In his last role, Nishchay was the Chief Business Officer (Offline) for Good Glam group.



Commenting on this crucial onboarding, Mr. Varun Alagh, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, Honasa Consumer Ltd. said, "Honasa Consumer has emerged as the fastest growing BPC with an omnichannel approach. Nishchay is joining us at a very exciting time. As we gear up to expand our offline offering and strengthen our presence, Nishchay, with his experience across established FMCG brands will be instrumental in realizing our vision to make Honasa brands accessible to consumers where they want to buy us. We welcome him to the team and are confident that under his leadership, the offline business will reach even greater heights and achieve bigger milestones."



In accepting the position, Mr. Nishchay Bahl said, "I am extremely enthused to lead Honasa Consumers' vision of building consumer brands driven by a purpose. Mamaearth, the flagship brand has established itself amongst the Indian consumer and the acceptance of the brand offline has been inspiring. I look forward to being part of the brands growth trajectory to many more milestones."



Nishchay will be based out of the Gurgaon office and this appointment comes at a pivotal time for the organization's growth and expansion.





ABOUT HONASA CONSUMER LTD



Honasa Consumer Limited ("HCL" or "Company"), is a purpose-driven house of brands with a digital-first approach creating the beauty and personal care organisation of the future. Built on a consumer-insights led innovation and channel approach, the Company has built an inhouse portfolio of digital-first consumer brands like Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, and Ayuga. Apart from the owned brand, they have acquired stakes in BBlunt and Dr. Sheths. HCL has become a profitable and the largest beauty and personal care company in India in terms of revenue from operations for the Financial Year 2022 in 6 years of inception. Through their online channel, they serviced over 18,000 pin-codes in India, during the six months period ended September 30, 2022. Through their omni-channel distribution network across online and offline channels, they have been able to make their products available pan-India across 700+ districts in India, during the six months period ended September 30, 2022. In the same period, they are estimated to have retailed products through more than 100,000 FMCG retail outlets in India.

