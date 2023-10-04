Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G Launched: Why Is This Series Special? Is It Worth Buying?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Vivo, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, unveiled the Vivo V29 5G and Vivo V29 Pro 5G on Wednesday in India. Both smartphones will include a 50MP OIS Night Camera, "Smart Aura Light" technology, a 6.78-inch Curved 120Hz display, and a special "Wedding Portrait" camera function for India.

The 3D borderless curved display is a characteristic of the Vivo V29 Pro and V29 smartphones. A 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D Curved 120Hz display with HDR 10+ certification, peak brightness of 1300 nits, and pixel density of 452 PPI is included on both devices.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset powers the Vivo V29 Pro, while the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G CPU powers the Vivo V29. Both smartphones run on FunTouch OS 13, which is based on Android 13. A big 4600mAh battery with an 80W FlashCharge is included in both the V29 Pro and V29.

Both devices have a triple back camera arrangement in terms of camera specs. The Pro variant includes a 50MP Eye AF front camera for video calls and selfies in addition to a 50MP OIS Night camera with an IMX766 primary sensor. A 50MP Eye AF selfie camera, an 8MP Wide-Angle camera, and a 50MP OIS night camera are included on the Vivo V29, in contrast.

The business claims that in addition to a slew of new camera features including 50MP EYE AF Group Selfie, Super Night Video mode, Astro Mode, and Pro Sports mode among many others, both the V29 and V29 Pro also have an India-only Wedding Portrait Feature.

The starting pricing for the Vivo V29 Pro 5G in India is Rs 39,999 for the 8GB+256GB edition and Rs 42,999 for the more expensive 12GB+256GB option. Himalayan Blue and Space Black are the two colour options available for the smartphone. Starting on October 10, Flipkart, the vivo India e-store, and all partner retail locations will all sell the vivo V29 Pro.

In contrast, the Vivo V29 will be offered through Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store, and retail locations beginning October 17 for Rs 32,999 (8GB + 128GB) and Rs 36,999 (12GB + 256GB). Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red (which changes colour), and Space Black are the available colours for the smartphone.

Additionally, the business has disclosed promotions for the newest V29 series. Buyers who are interested can receive an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 4,000 along with a rebate of up to 10%. Along with an additional upgrade incentive of up to Rs 3,500, the firm is also giving customers who use HDFC and SBI Banks an immediate discount of up to Rs 3,500.

The new series is a must buy if you are looking to buy a smartphone with amazing camera specifications under Rs 40,000 bracket.

