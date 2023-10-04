Gullaq Clinches Honor As The Youngest Founding Team At IIT Mandi Catalyst's Himalayan Startup Trek 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 04 October 2023: Mandi Catalyst, the Indian Institute of Technology, proudly hosted its annual flagship event, Himalayan Startup Trek 2023, on Saturday, September 30th, 2023. This event was organized in collaboration with the C3E Division of the Department of Energy and Technology, Government of India.



The driving force behind the Himalayan Startup Trek 2023 is innovation and entrepreneurship. Out of an impressive pool of 500 startups from across the nation, 63 exceptional ventures were shortlisted to participate in the grand finale held at IIT Mandi. The pinnacle of this event witnessed the recognition of ten outstanding companies, among them, Gullaq, a revolutionary platform for Youth Empowerment and Social Impact, which claimed honors for the "Youngest Founding Team Inspiring with their Commitment and Courage" award.



During this momentous ceremony held at the IIT Mandi auditorium, Professor Behera, Director of IIT Mandi, and Mr. Gokul Butail, Special Advisor to the Chief Minister, bestowed the prestigious awards upon Myra Kheterpal and Samya Kheterpal, the visionary young minds behind Gullaq.



This recognition is a testament to Gullaq's passion, dedication, and commitment to the UN SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) and revolutionizing the Gig industry. Their groundbreaking approach has not only earned them a place among the top 10 teams at the IIT Mandi Catalyst Grand Finale but also distinguishes them as the youngest founding team to achieve such a feat.



Speaking about this momentous achievement, Myra and Samya expressed their gratitude for the recognition and shared their vision for the future of Gullaq. "We are thrilled to be acknowledged as one of the top startups in this highly competitive arena. This award is a testament to how a self-reliant mindset in youth which is empowering our futuristic goals." said Samya Kheterpal.



Myra Kheterpal added, "Being recognized as the youngest founding team is a proud moment for us. We believe that innovation knows no age, and this award reinforces that belief. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and are determined to achieve the UN SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) via Gullaq."



Speaking during the event, Dr Puran Singh, the Faculty in-charge at IIT Mandi Catalyst, said, "The jury appreciated them for being so young, yet starting a venture, and then having courage to compete against 20 advance ventures, which is amazing and inspiring. We need young minds to take a leap into entrepreneurship and gullaq is an excellent case study for it."





About Gullaq



Gullaq is an innovative social initiative that harnesses the passions and experiences of youth in the form of gigs that they take up to raise funds for causes that move them closer as a society to the achievement of the SDGs. The initiative recognizes the immense potential of young individuals as catalysts for positive change and seeks to empower them to make a tangible impact on the world around them. They are Crowdfunded INR 3,00,000 for set up of platform and proof of pilot program Thus, Gullaq aims to empower youth to lead and take ownership of their future.





About IIT Mandi Catalyst



Launched in 2016, IIT Mandi Catalyst is the first incubator in Himachal Pradesh. It offers a low-cost, peaceful, and high-tech destination to early-stage startups. At Catalyst, technology-based startups focused on economic and/or social impacts are provided high-touch support essential to bring their ideas to life. The startups supported by Catalyst have won 38 awards and generated employment for over 4000 individuals.





