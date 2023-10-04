Russia Has Up To Five Missile Carriers In Black Sea And Two In Sea Of Azov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has up to five missile carriers in the Black Sea and two in the Sea of Azov.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, said this at a briefing at the Ukrinform Media Center.

"Now we have several units, up to five, of enemy ships in the Black Sea. ...What is new is the presence of two carriers in the Sea of Azov, with a total volley of up to eight missiles, and one warship. I'm not ready to say what caused this, but we don't see a change in tactics, they are trying to periodically move these units between different ports - Feodosia, Novorossiysk, Sevastopol," Pletenchuk said.

He added that enemy ships are now trying to enter Sevastopol as little as possible because they do not feel the level of security they are used to.

"But they still have to come to Sevastopol from time to time, because the Kalibrs are loaded there. The rest of the ships stay closer to the Novorossiysk base," noted the spokesman.

Pletenchuk added that the Russians have again strengthened the security of the so-called Crimean Bridge - four ships and five boats are now there.

"They had a break for about a week. Now they are keeping up to ten units there again," Pletenchuk said.

As of now, he said, three ships are heading from Ukrainian ports, and a total of 12 ships are heading west along the new corridor, and 10 are heading out.

As reported, according to the South Command, ships and boats of the Russian Black Sea Fleet do not actually sail in the direction of the territorial sea of Ukraine.