Azerbaijan To Launch Two Satellites Into Orbit In 2026 And 2028

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On the sidelines of the 74th International Astronautical
Congress in Baku, the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan
“Azercosmos”, and Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd (IAI), Azernews reports.
A world-leading aerospace and defense company has announced a
groundbreaking agreement on the Azersky-2 program, a cooperation
agreement for the sale of two of IAI's cutting-edge multispectral
electro-optical satellites, better than 0.5-meter native resolution
with a long life span and high imaging performance.
This landmark deal represents a significant step forward in
space technology and cooperation between the two companies. Under
the terms of the agreement, IAI will provide Azercosmos with two
satellites within the Azersky -2 program, technology, and knowledge
for the construction and operation of the satellites.
The Israeli specialists will help Azercosmos design the
Satellite Development Center. The knowledge and experience acquired
will enable Azerbaijani specialists to construct the second
satellite in Azerbaijan.
The transaction is expected to bring about exciting developments
in the field of satellite technology, opening up new opportunities
for both companies to explore. The agreement includes a long-term
business partnership between IAI and Azercosmos, reflected in the
establishment of innovation, entrepreneurship, academic, and study
ecosystems in the field of space in Azerbaijan over the years.
IAI and Azercosmos are committed to a successful implementation
of the Azersky-2 program and are looking forward to mutually
beneficial cooperation in future space programs.
“This project is unique for both Azercosmos and Israel Aerospace
Industries, and will undoubtedly contribute to the development of
space cooperation between our countries. I consider our cooperation
to be an important step in the development of human capital and
space technologies in the country,” Azercosmos Chairman of the
Board Samaddin Asadov said.
“We are proud to have made significant contributions to this
cooperation for Azerbaijan, and we are sure that this collaboration
will propel us to new heights,” said IAI President and CEO, Boaz
Levy,.
IAI will provide all the necessary ground systems for the
management and operation of the "Azersky-2" system in Azerbaijan
within the program. Local specialists will be trained in satellite
control and satellite image processing. The satellites will be
launched in 2026 and 2028. The carrier rocket that will lift the
satellite into orbit will be known in the next months.
