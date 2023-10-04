Tunisian premier’s inaugural official visit strengthens ties with Algeria

(MENAFN) Tunisian premier Ahmed El-Hachani embarked on his inaugural official visit to Algeria, marking a significant diplomatic engagement between the two neighboring nations. The Algerian Prime Ministry issued a statement confirming the visit, stating that El-Hachani arrived at the Houari Boumediene International Airport in the evening, where he received a warm welcome from his Algerian counterpart, Aymen Benabderrahmane.
This diplomatic mission, spanning two days, was undertaken by Prime Minister El-Hachani along with a high-level delegation and was conducted within the framework of the 22nd session of the Tunisian-Algerian Joint High Commission. The visit sought to bolster the ties between Tunisia and Algeria, both of which share geographical proximity and a history of regional cooperation.
Furthermore, it was reported that during the visit, Prime Ministers Benabderrahmane and El-Hachani were slated to partake in the official inauguration of the Tunisian-Algerian Economic Forum, highlighting the commitment of both nations to enhancing economic collaboration and trade relations.
The visit of Prime Minister El-Hachani to Algeria underscores the importance of diplomatic dialogue and cooperation between Tunisia and Algeria. Notably, Ahmed El-Hachani assumed the role of prime minister on August 2, following his appointment by President Kais Saied, succeeding Najla Bouden. This visit signifies a notable diplomatic effort to strengthen regional partnerships and foster economic collaboration between the two nations.
