Qatar University College Of Pharmacy Holds Outreach Event On Patient Safety Day

Doha, Qatar: The College of Pharmacy at Qatar University (QU) recently hosted a dynamic outreach event in commemoration of World Patient Safety Day (WPSD) as part of its commitment to contribute to public health promotion based on this year's theme,“Engaging Patients for Patient Safety.”

Under the banner of“Pharmacists Elevating the Voice of Patients,” the event saw enthusiastic participation from both students and faculty members, emphasising the critical role of pharmacists in ensuring patient safety.

The event, organised in collaboration with the Qatar Pharmacy Undergraduate Students Society (QPhUS) and the QU Students Representative Board (QUSRB), had a series of engaging activities and interactive games designed to raise awareness on patient safety.

The activities were conducted by the talented and passionate student volunteers, who brought a fresh perspective to the importance of involving patients in their own healthcare journey.

Students, faculty, and staff were welcomed to pass by the campaign booths, where volunteers presented informative brochures, posters, and interactive cards highlighting the WHO's global objectives for Patient Safety Day and the role of patients as well as pharmacists in ensuring the safety of patients in healthcare settings. The activities and educational material featured in this event emphasised the enormous benefit of patients' own awareness of their health and treatment choices and their active participation in clinical decision-making in reducing the magnitude of the global impact of healthcare-related harm to patients and their families.

Professor Derek Stewart, an internationally renowned educator and researcher and a faculty member of the College of Pharmacy at QU, emphasised the importance of actively involving patients in healthcare decisions.

He stated,“Healthcare systems are dynamic, fast-paced, and ever-changing, aiming to provide efficient, effective, and person-centred care. These key features, combined with the vast array of individuals and patient groups involved, place all at risk. We need to keep advancing the notion of the patients as the most important stakeholders and proactively seek their desires, views, and experiences to constantly reflect, revise, and refocus care to minimize risk and enhance safety.”