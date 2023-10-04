DS3-Global Unveils DROPS: A Revolutionary Modular Shelter System, Redefining Humanitarian Aid

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DS3-Global

DS3-Global is proud to announce the launch of its new modular shelter system, DROPS, at the AIDEX 2023 conference in Geneva.

- Peter HinesMELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- DS3-Global Unveils DROPS: A Revolutionary Modular Shelter System, Redefining Humanitarian AidDS3-Global, an innovative Australian company changing the delivering of humanitarian aid, is proud to announce the launch of its new modular shelter system, DROPS, at the AIDEX 2023 conference in Geneva. This revolutionary emergency accommodation solution combines cutting-edge design, advanced engineering, and a profound understanding of the unique needs of displaced populations to deliver a transformative accommodation solution for communities during emergencies caused by natural disasters, economic instability and conflict.Based on a unique modular solution, DROPS brings innovation to the provision of a critical human right that has largely remained unchanged for decades, whilst in the process positioning Australia as an innovator in the delivery of humanitarian aid.The modular nature of DROPS allows for customisation to accommodate varying family sizes and needs, ensuring a dignified living space for displaced individuals and families. Built with durability in mind, DROPS shelters are engineered to withstand extreme weather conditions, offering long-lasting protection and security.DS3-Global's founder, Peter Hines, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, stating,“DROPS represents a paradigm shift in the way we approach humanitarian aid. It is not merely a shelter; it is a holistic solution designed to empower displaced populations, fostering resilience and community integration. Our team has worked extremely hard to create a shelter system that not only meets the immediate needs of those in crisis but also contributes to their long-term well-being.”To showcase the capabilities of DROPS, DS3-Global will have an exhibit at AIDEX 2023, the world's largest annual humanitarian conference, to be held in Geneva on 25-26 October 2023. Delegates, humanitarian organisations, government agencies, and the media are invited to visit the DS3-Global booth to experience DROPS firsthand and learn about its potential to transform humanitarian responses globally.DS3-Global will be represented at AIDEX by Peter Hines (Founder), Huy Truong (Chairperson), Glen McGoldrick (Chief Executive Officer) and Mezanur Rahaman (Country Manager, Banglasdesh).DS3-Global believes that by providing innovative, sustainable, and community-focused shelter solutions, we can make a significant difference in the lives of displaced communities worldwide. The launch of DROPS marks a milestone in the company's mission to create a positive impact on a global scale.Key FactsAccording to the UNHCR, at the end of 2022 there were 108.4 million people worldwide who had been forcibly displaced as a result of persecution, conflict, violence, human rights violations or events seriously disturbing public order.About DS3-Global:DS3-Global is an innovative Australian company changing the delivery of humanitarian aid. Through innovation, social impact, and sustainability, DS3-Global strives to create transformative solutions that empower communities and improve lives in times of crisis.Press Kit:High-resolution images and additional information about DROPS are available in the DS3-Global press kit, accessible at DS3-Global Media Kit.

Jessica Friedman

DS3-Global

+61 411 439 236

email us here

Visit us on social media:

YouTube

DS3 Global Introduction