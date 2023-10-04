Eighth Edition Of Qatar Sustainability Week To Take Place On Nov 4-11

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future, a member of Qatar Foundation, is calling upon environmentally conscious businesses, organisations, and other members of the Qatar community to be part of Qatar Sustainability Week (QSW) 2023.

A national campaign that encourages everyone in Qatar to match passion with action by organising or taking part in sustainability-focused activities, QSW 2023 will be held from November 4-11 in partnership with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC).

Over 65 organisations have already registered a variety of activities for this year's event, which include tree-planting workshops, beach clean-ups, and interactive lectures designed to encourage more sustainable lifestyles.

Those interested in participating in QSW 2023 can register their own activity - or find others to get involved with - at and by following QSW on social media.

This year, QSW will welcome strategic partners including the 2023 International Horticultural Exposition (Expo 2023), United Development Company (UDC), Katara Hospitality, Qatar Rail, Kahramaa's Tarsheed, Msheireb Properties, British Council Qatar, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, Qatar Museums, GWC Logistics and Al Wakra Municipality.