Ukrainian Forces Destroy Group Of Enemy Armored Vehicles Near Urozhaine

In a recent battle near Urozhaine, Donetsk region, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed a group of armored vehicles of Russian invaders.

The State Special Transport Service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"These days, in a battle near Urozhaine, the soldiers of the 710th security brigade of the State Special Transport Service, together with the soldiers of the Separate Presidential Brigade and other units of the Defense Forces, destroyed an armored group of the Russians," the post reads.

According to the report, the village of Urozhaine is located in the Volnovakha district. It is situated in one of the two main directions where the Ukrainian defenders are fighting for the liberation of the south of the country.

An unsuccessful enemy attack ended in defeat and significant losses for the invaders.

The battle lasted from night to seven o'clock in the evening. During the assault, Ukrainian forces destroyed nine pieces of enemy equipment and over 50 Russian infantrymen.

The movement of the invaders' armored vehicles and infantry was detected on time thanks to the rapid work of the "Barbie" aerial reconnaissance group.

"The enemy attack was expected. The artillery worked accurately and powerfully," the State Special Transport Service said.