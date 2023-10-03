Quick Custom Intelligence - Winners Of The 23Rd Annual GGB Gaming & Technology Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the 23rd edition of gaming's most respected technology awards were announced today by Global Gaming Business magazine. The GGB Gaming & Technology Awards are the only North American awards program that recognizes excellence in innovation and practical application in all gaming disciplines. Hundreds of gaming products and services were entered this year into this important competition. This year's competition included a new category for the best sports betting product and three additional judges.

"The technology associated with the quality of the nominations for the GGB Gaming & Technology Awards is breathtaking," says Roger Gros, publisher of Global Gaming Business magazine. "The innovations represented have accelerated rapidly and improved as gaming seeks more unique and interesting ways to create products and services that please customers.

"As always, it's quite difficult to evaluate the most innovative and unique products. The judges for the GGB Gaming & Technology Awards are some of the most skilled, dedicated and respected executives in the business, so their opinion carries a great deal of weight. The winners of this year's edition beat out some amazing competition and demonstrated true innovation."

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI commented, "Quick Custom Intelligence, LLC is deeply honored to have been recognized with a Silver Medal for our QCI Enterprise Platform in the 'Best Productivity-Enhancement Technology' category at the 23rd Annual GGB Gaming & Technology Awards. We wish to express our profound gratitude to Global Gaming Business magazine and the esteemed panel of judges for this accolade. This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work, innovation, and unwavering commitment to providing top-tier solutions for the gaming industry."

A special thank you to Roger Gros, the publisher of Global Gaming Business magazine, and all the judges: Claudia Winkler, Rob Russell, Frank Neborsky, Gerhard Burda, Cliff Paige, Skyelar Perkins, Missy Stanisz, Itsik Akiva, and Robin Villareal for their dedication and expertise in this field.

To all our competitors and fellow awardees, congratulations on your outstanding achievements. Together, we push the boundaries and set new standards for our dynamic industry.

Finally, to our clients and partners, thank you for your trust and continued support. This award is as much yours as it is ours."

We look forward to celebrating with everyone at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) and continuing our pursuit of excellence in the years to come. The awards will be presented on the exhibit floor of the Global Gaming Expo (G2E), October 9-12, 2023 at the Venetian Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas.

The winners of the 23rd Annual GGB Gaming and Technology Awards are:

Best Consumer-Service Technology

Gold Medal: Everi for Everi Mobile App

Silver Medal: Light & Wonder for Light & Wonder ENGAGE

Best Sports Betting Product

Gold Medal: Kambi for AI-Powered Pricing

Silver Medal: IGT PlaySports for Sports Betting Technology

Best iGaming Product

Gold Medal: Wind Creek Hospitality for Casinoverse

Silver Medal: Playtech for Adventures Beyond Wonderland Live

Best Productivity-Enhancement Technology

Gold Medal: Ruby Seven Studios

Silver Medal: Quick Custom Intelligence, LLC for QCI Enterprise Platform

Best Slot Product

Gold Medal: Aristocrat Gaming for Lightning Buffalo Link

Silver Medal: AGS for Triple Coin Treasures - Spectra UR43

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 150 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at .

