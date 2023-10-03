World Animal Day 2023: 7 animals that display adorable smiles

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Dolphins to Penguins are 7 animals with adorable smiles, showcasing their captivating and endearing expressions, making them favorites among those who admire their cheerful and friendly appearances

Dolphins often appear to be smiling due to the shape of their mouths, giving them a perpetually happy and friendly appearance

These small marsupials native to Australia are sometimes referred to as the "world's happiest animal" because of their smiling facial expressions

With their slow movements and seemingly content expressions, sloths have a charming and innocent smile-like appearance that many people find endearing

Alpacas have a friendly and curious look with their endearing grins, especially when they're curious or happy

Meerkats often appear to be smiling, especially when they stand on their hind legs to survey their surroundings

Penguins have a comical and heartwarming appearance, with their tuxedo-like plumage and "smiles" formed by their beaks

Otters have playful and mischievous expressions that can look like they are smiling, especially when they engage in their playful behaviors