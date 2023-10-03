Niger declares mourning as 29 soldiers fall in terrorist assault near Mali border

(MENAFN) Niger has officially confirmed the tragic deaths of 29 soldiers in a terrorist attack that occurred in Tabatol, a location near the border with Mali. In response to this devastating incident, the country has declared three days of national mourning. The Defense and Security Forces (FDS) swiftly launched a military operation in the wake of the attack, successfully neutralizing several dozen terrorists. However, during the operation, an FDS complex northwest of Tabatol was itself targeted, resulting in the loss of 29 soldiers and leaving two others severely injured.



Niger's Ministry of Defense released a statement on national television, outlining the details of the operation and the tragic casualties. Notably, the statement did not specify the affiliations of the terrorists responsible for the attack, refraining from mentioning any links to militant groups like the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (EIGS) or the Support Group for Islam and Muslims (JNIM), both of which are active in the region.



The statement did emphasize that these terrorist attacks are believed to be carried out by militants benefiting from external support, underscoring the broader challenges faced by Niger and other nations in the Sahel region as they confront the threat of terrorism. The loss of these soldiers highlights the ongoing security concerns in the area and the complex nature of counterterrorism efforts in the region.

