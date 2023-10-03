Jordan Post To Partake In Amman Numismatic, Philatelic Fair

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra) - The Jordan Post Company (JPC) is set to partake in the 5th Amman International Numismatic and Philatelic Fair, which will open on October 12, at the Greater Amman Municipality gallery.The 3-day fair, organized by the Jordan Philatelic and Numismatic Society, is patronized by Her Highness Princess Alia bint Hussein.The JPC will display sets of commemorative stamps and postal materials, and will offer digital identity activation service for free through the Sanad application.

