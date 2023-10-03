DLF Hospitality Appoints Mr. Rachit Dang As Assistant Vice President Of The Restaurant Division

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) DLF Hospitality is delighted to introduce Mr. Rachit Dang as the newly appointed Assistant Vice President of its Restaurant Division. With a distinguished career spanning over 17 years across diverse sectors, including business hotels, luxury resorts, restaurants, bars, and private member clubs, Mr. Dang brings a rich tapestry of knowledge and expertise to his esteemed position.



As the Assistant Vice President, Rachit Dang will hold a pivotal role in steering the strategy and operations of multiple DLF restaurants. At the helm of a dedicated team including over 200 professionals, he will guide the diverse array of dining establishments under his purview. These wide spectra of culinary experiences range from fine dining restaurants and bars to inviting cafes and quick-service restaurants (QSRs) strategically located across various DLF properties.



Prior to becoming a part of DLF Hospitality, Rachit Dang held the prestigious position of Head of Operations at The Quorum Clubs, an esteemed establishment renowned for its presence in Gurgaon, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. The Quorum Clubs have earned praise for their unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service and delivering extraordinary experiences. They cater primarily to high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and are recognized for curating the most distinguished events in various fields, such as art, music, technology, and more.



Within DLF Hospitality, Mr. Dang takes a key role in shaping the domain of hospitality. His responsibilities confine the refinement of hospitality processes and harnessing technology to elevate productivity, achieve cost efficiencies, strengthen profitability, and foster growth in ever-evolving environments. At the core of his contributions lies the adept management of finances, the cultivation of leadership insight, the orchestration of event strategies, and the optimization of workflows. In addition, he possesses an insight into the intricacies of sensory experiences in the empire of hospitality design, further enhancing the organization's commitment to excellence.



Rachit Dang's remarkable expertise transcends the boundaries of a single sector, spanning a diverse range of industries. His extensive experience encompasses business development across various domains, including hospitality, gastronomy, luxury events, hotels, co-working spaces, and amenity management. His appointment is a testament to DLF Hospitality's steadfast dedication to assembling a leadership team that consistently endorses innovation, operational efficiency, and uncompromising excellence within restaurant management.



"I am deeply honored to join the DLF Hospitality family," said Mr. Rachit Dang. "DLF's reputation for excellence in the hospitality industry is unparalleled, and I am excited to be part of this prestigious team and I look forward to contributing to the legacy that DLF is known for."



"We are thrilled to welcome Rachit Dang to the DLF Hospitality team as our Assistant Vice President of the Restaurant Division," said Rajesh Jhingon, Chief Executive Officer, DLF Hotels & Hospitality. "His extensive experience and strategic vision will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success and growth of our restaurant portfolio."



Mr. Dang's appointment takes effect immediately, and he is well-prepared to steer DLF Hospitality's Restaurant Division towards unprecedented levels of culinary brilliance, service excellence, and innovative achievements.





