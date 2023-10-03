Al Meera Launches Annual Anniversary Festival

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Meera Consumer Goods Company announced the launch of its anniversary campaign, designed to bestow special promotions, discounts, activations and exceptional gifts. The grand festivities will unfold across all Al Meera branches nationwide and online, spanning from September 28 to October 25.

Held at the Al Meera Leabaib branch, Jassim Ali al Suroor, and the Administrative Affairs Manager at Al Meera, took the stage to declare the official commencement of the celebration. The event launch was attended by several members of Al Meera's management team, member of the city council Hamad Khalid Al Kubaisi, alongside valued customers and influential figures from the realm of social media. Following the announcement, attendees embarked on a tour at the branch, uncovering a plethora of discounts and promotions offered as part of the company's annual festival and took part in the spin the wheel activation.

Over the course of the four-week campaign, the Anniversary Festival raffle will offer Meera Rewards members opportunities to win coveted prizes that include 10 iPhone 15 Pro (256GB), 10 Apple Ultra 2 Watches, 40 vouchers for a 2-night stay full board at the Hilton Salwa Beach Resort (for 2 adults and 2 children under 12 years old) including aquapark entry, and 440 Al Meera vouchers valued at QR500 each, for every QR50 spent with a total of 500 winners.

Throughout the campaign, customers will gain additional chances to win with every QR50 spent at any Al Meera branch or through online purchases via (almeera). Simultaneously, they will enjoy daily offers and weekly promotions on a diverse array of products. As their spending escalates, so do their chances of winning a prize. Participation for Meera rewards customers in the electronic draw is automatic upon making a purchase by simply scanning their membership during checkout.

Under the vigilant oversight of representatives from the Quality License and Market Control Department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI), the campaign will feature four weekly draws on October 5th, 12th, 19th, and 26th, 2023.

On the occasion, Jassim Ali Al Suroor said,“We take immense pleasure in commemorating Al Meera's anniversary by bestowing valuable prizes upon our loyal customers. We view this gesture as an expression of gratitude for their steadfast support and unwavering confidence in our service, choosing Al Meera as their preferred shopping destination in Qatar. To us, Al Meera customers are not merely shoppers, but active partners in our journey of success over the years."

“As a leading national retailer, we exert substantial efforts to provide the highest quality at exceptionally competitive prices, while also enriching the well-being of the community through an expanded product selection in our branches and a continuous enhancement of the shopping experience”.

In addition, Al Meera customers can look forward to daily competitions through the brand's social media channels giving away QR1000 daily for four lucky winners, as well as“Spin the Wheel and Win” activity, which will be held in selected branches on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 5-7pm throughout the duration of the campaign.

The“Meera Rewards” initiative, the loyalty program of Qatar's beloved“Favorite Neighborhood Retailer,” enables customers to obtain and utilize points across all Al Meera branches nationwide. Free membership is accessible through the mobile app by registering for a digital membership ID, which must be presented to the cashier for earning or redeeming Meera Reward Points. Families can also opt for a household account. Your eligible points can be your currency to cover your shopping spree at any Al Meera branch.