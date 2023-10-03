GCC Board Directors Institute Appoints New CEO

(MENAFN- Mid-East.Info)

John Gollifer will take up his new role from 15 November 2023 as Jane Valls retires while continuing to support the Institute as an external advisor and consultant.

The Board of Governors is delighted to advise that John Gollifer has been appointed, effective 15 November 2023, as our new CEO, taking over from Jane Valls who has expressed her wish to retire and move into an advisory role.

John comes with a wealth of experience in Financial Services and Investor Relations and knows the Middle East well having worked here in the region since 2019.

John is a former banker and investor relations professional with 38 years of international business experience, 25 years of which have been spent working with boards and 15 years working in corporate finance and equity capital markets. John was previously Senior VP at the Singapore Exchange where his roles included Investor Relations, Corporate Strategy, Marketing and Communications and the training of listed company directors and investor relations officers as part of their induction on the Exchange.

From 2012 to 2018, John was CEO of the UK Investor Relations Society overseeing membership, policy and professional development, conferences and events, until he took over the Middle East Investor Relations Association in 2019 covering 10 markets in the Middle East.

“It is an honour to be given this opportunity to lead GCC BDI. I proudly follow in the footsteps of Jane Valls, a champion of governance and leadership. I very much look forward to meeting our members and partners, while working closely with the executive team and GCC BDI Board of Governors. Together, we will continue to forge board effectiveness in the Gulf”, said John Gollifer.

Jane has been at the helm of GCC BDI for the last 8 years and has led GCC BDI to be one of the leading Institutes of Directors in the world today. She has overseen major changes in the Institute including the launch of our Board Secretary and Director Certification programmes and the growth in membership to over 3000 members. Under her leadership, GCC BDI has become a beacon for directorship and board effectiveness and is well respected by regulators and corporations throughout the GCC.

While she is stepping down as Executive Director, Jane will continue to work and support GCC BDI in a part-time role as an Advisor and External Associate.

I have been privileged to lead GCC BDI for the last 8 years during which time the region has seen huge changes. It has been an exciting time to see the transformation that is taking place in the Gulf. I wish John and the team every success for the future as GCC BDI continues to build on strong foundations, promoting corporate governance and board effectiveness for the advancement of the region”, said Jane.

As GCC BDI embarks on an ambitious growth strategy, the board is excited to have John lead our organization. We remain committed to serving our growing network of members and seeking to be a positive force for corporate governance and board effectiveness in the region.

On behalf of the entire board, I want to thank Jane for her contribution and dedication to the Institute and to welcome John for the next stage in our journey.

About GCC Board of Directors Institute:

GCC Board Directors Institute (GCC BDI) is a not-for-profit organisation which guides board directors of organisations, from family-owned businesses to listed companies, to acquire the know-how and the tools to reach and sustain effective governance. Launched in 2007, we are supported by eight leading regional corporations and professional services firms who serve as our strategic partners.

Our mission is to enhance board member capabilities, create a strong and influential regional network of board members, and disseminate high-quality corporate governance knowledge, leading the regional debate on emerging best governance practices. We aim to accomplish these goals through a combination of effective practice and experience sharing, access to global knowledge and interaction with regional and international counterparts.

GCC BDI has grown to become the leading organisation in the region for board directors. We have delivered over 600 programmes and forums to top-tier companies in the Gulf and now comprise over 3000 members, each with extensive knowledge and experience in operating at the most senior levels of business in the GCC.