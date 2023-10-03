Dr. Gershom Sikaala Host Delegation For Economic Development From The Presidents Office In Zambia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

President of Zambia His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema

Deputy Ambassador, Director with the ZDA Delegation

Dr. Gershom Sikaala, Margaret Kapihya, ZDA Delegates and VIP Guests

Dr. Gershom Sikaala organized a special dinner and interactive event in Bel Air with potential investors, humanitarian groups and company representatives

- Dr. Gershom SikaalaBEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Gershom Sikaala, one of the favorite sons of Africa will host a delegation sent by the President of Zambia from the Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) regarding economic development of the country. The President has sent the Director-Finance Chama Chilambwe, Assistant Director - Investment Support Services Dennis M. Sikaulu and Investment Support Services Officer Tabitha Mawila Sakala. Also attending was Ms. Margaret N.B. Kapihaya Deputy Ambassador from the Embassy of the Republic of Zambia.Dr. Gershom Sikaala organized a special dinner and interactive event in Bel Air with potential investors, humanitarian groups and company representatives wanting to create joint ventures and develop business relationship in Zambia, as well as other meetings that are being organized for the delegation while in Los Angeles. Several celebrities and dignitaries including Presidential Candidate Dr. Rollan Roberts, Statesman,Entrepreneur and Humanitarian, who is a long time friend of Africa and has helped bring clean drinking water to the continent for several years.Also attending was Grammy award winner producer NeffU Theron Feemster III and veteran actor Richard Timothy Jones, who has worked extensively in both film and television productions since the early 1990s. His television roles include Ally McBeal (1997), Judging Amy (1998-2005), CSI: Miami (2006), Girlfriends (2007), Grey's Anatomy (2010), Hawaii Five-0 (2011-2014), Narcos (2015), and Criminal Minds (2017). Since 2018, he has played Sergeant Wade Grey on the ABC police drama The Rookie. His film roles include portrayals of Lamont Carr in Disney's Full Court Miracle (2003), Laveinio "Slim" Hightower in Rick Famuyiwa's coming-of-age film The Wood (1999), Mike in Tyler Perry's dramatic films Why Did I Get Married? (2007) and Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010), and Captain Russell Hampton in the Hollywood blockbuster Godzilla (2014).Dr. Sikaala states, I am excited about the delegations trip to Los Angeles and am honored to host them and to be able to help facilitate creating economic development in Zambia.Dr. Gershom Sikaala is a Hollywood Celebrity, Mentor and Prince . He was born in Zambia, Southern Africa and is a businessman, humanitarian, author, speaker, television host, media personality, Pastor to the stars and global goodwill peace ambassador. Dr. Sikaala is also an author and has published several best selling books. He has just release his latest new book“Healing Your Soul” which is a number one best seller on Amazon.Dr. Sikaala studied Business Administration at the University of Cambridge in Zambia and holds a Statesman Honorary Doctorate in Philosophy & Humanity from United Graduates College Seminary (Richmond Virginia). He is a recipient of Strathsmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his influence in Hollywood and his leadership, globally.He is the founder of an international business in Zambia named Zambikes, which manufactures and sells bamboo bicycles in more than 60 nations and provides jobs to many local workers. His company has been featured on CNN News, BBC, NBC and Fox News.As a humanitarian, Dr. Sikaala has been responsible for bringing $250,000 worth of medical supplies to Zambia. He was also part of an outreach that gave over 150,000 pairs of shoes to the poor in South Africa.As an international public speaker, Gershom has had the unique opportunity to speak on every continent of the world to a wide range of audiences, and as the son of an politician-ambassador, he has met with several world leaders. He has also lectured at several universities, including the University of the Nations in the United States, Canada and New Zealand.Dr. Sikaala came to the United States in 2010 and currently lives in the Los Angeles area where he appears on his own syndicated show,“You Will Never Be The Same” on the Cross TV satellite network. He is also the co-founder of Cross TV that reaches over 120 million people. His“Breakthrough Thinking” program on Radio Christian Voice has a focus to reach a billion lives.For more information about Dr. Gershom Sikaala go to:

