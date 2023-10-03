Religious Leader Of Anglican Church Praises Azerbaijan's Secular Approach To Religion

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious
Institutions (SCC) Mubariz Gurbanli met with a delegation headed by
the religious leader of the Anglican Church, Archbishop of
Canterbury Justin Welby, Azernews reports.
According to the report, the chairman of the committee informed
the guest in detail about the religious situation in our country,
the model of coexistence based on respect and trust, and the
activity of DQIDK. Noting that the majority of Azerbaijan's
population is Muslim, the Committee Chairman said all religions are
treated equally in Azerbaijan. Freedom of religion is fully ensured
in our country, there is an ideal balance between secularism and
religious values.
M. Gurbanli noted that 995 religious institutions are registered
with the state, 37 of which are non-Islamic, and financial aid is
regularly allocated to support the activity of religious
confessions existing in the country.
The chairman of the National Institute of Religious Education in
Azerbaijan informed about the state of religious education in
Azerbaijan and noted that the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology,
established by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev, is a
specialized educational institution in this field and attached
great importance to the contribution to the training of
professional theologians and theologians.
Noting that Azerbaijan demonstrates an exemplary model of
inter-religious dialogue and coexistence, Justin Welbin positively
assessed Azerbaijan's secular approach to religion. The guest
emphasized the importance of creating all necessary conditions for
equal activity of non-Islamic religious communities in the republic
and the activity of the National Council for Religious Affairs in
this direction.
At the end of the meeting, attended by British Ambassador to
Azerbaijan Fergus Auld and Azerbaijani Ambassador to the UK Elin
Suleymanov, the guests were presented books published by the State
Committee in English, which talks about the climate of religious
tolerance in our country.
