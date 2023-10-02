We Play Key Role In Drafting Second 10-Year Plan For African Development: Egypt's Envoy To AU

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's ambassador to Ethiopia and permanent representative to the African Union (AU), Mohamed Gad, said that Egypt has exerted intensive efforts in drafting the second ten-year plan for implementing the African Development Agenda (2024-2033). He said that this reflects Egypt's commitment to advancing sustainable development on the continent.

Gad made these remarks on Monday during Egypt's participation in the meeting of the AU Executive Council on the African Development Agenda 2063, which is taking place in Kigali, Rwanda.

Gad said that Egypt's role in drafting the second ten-year plan stems from its chairmanship of the Steering Committee of Heads of State and Government of the AU Development Agency (NEPAD), which is the development arm of the AU and the main mechanism for formulating the plan.

Gad also highlighted the Egyptian achievements that align with the aspirations of the agenda since the launch of the first ten-year plan in 2014. These include the initiation of the Continental Free Trade Agreement, the Continental Infrastructure Networks, and the African Space Agency, which is hosted by Egypt.

Gad also stressed the importance of linking peace and development and addressing the challenges of peace and security in Africa, which hinder the achievement of sustainable development. He called for enhancing the post-conflict reconstruction and development programmes.

The meeting, which will conclude on Tuesday, is a consultative event that brings together the relevant ministers of the AU member states, representatives of African financial institutions, such as the African Development Bank, and organs of the AU, led by NEPAD.

The meeting aims to prepare for the launch of the second ten-year plan (2024-2033) for implementing the African Development Agenda at the next AU Summit in February 2024. The plan represents the comprehensive strategy for development, integration, and cooperation on the continent.