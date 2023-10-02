3 In 4 Would Eat Pizza For Any Meal Of The Day

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

How much pizza do you estimate you can eat? The average American reveals they eat enough pizza per year to stuff a full-sized suitcase with cheesy 'za.

A state-by-state poll of 5,000 US adults found the average person can eat over half (five slices) of an entire pizza by themselves in a single sitting and eats pizza three times in any given month - an equivalent of 180 potential slices in a single year.

The study also revealed more Americans prefer frozen, ready-to-bake-at-home pizza (30%) than they do eating fresh pizza in a restaurant (26%) or even delivery pizza (16%). Perhaps that's why nearly half (48%) prefer pizza hot and fresh out of the oven.

Of course, the nation's fascination with pizza goes far: 74% would be satisfied eating it for any meal of the day and 69% actually like to eat it for breakfast. In fact, a quarter of people (25%) love pizza so much, they said they'd serve pizza at their wedding.





Pizza was also found to be the center of other celebrations and occasions, like Friday nights (64%), movie nights (64%), and graduations (57%).

Commissioned by Amazon Fresh and conducted by OnePoll, the study revealed not only the nation's best and worst toppings, but also unique insights on pizza-eating habits and what each state's“perfect” pie looks like.

The nation's“perfect” pizza is, on average: circular in shape (65%), thick crust (32%) and uses tomato sauce (61%). It's then topped with mozzarella (59%), pepperoni (51%), sausage (42%), mushrooms (37%) and parmesan (37%).

Respondents said they also prefer their pie to come with parmesan (41%), red pepper flakes (32%), pepper (31%) or ranch (30%) on the side.

Meanwhile, the worst toppings are avocado (39%), mac and cheese (36%), eggplant (36%), pineapple (27%) and fried chicken (26%).

Some stand-out states that kick the norms include Georgia - preferring square pizza topped with hot sauce, Illinois - sworn to the classic deep dish using vodka sauce, New Hampshire - in love with bleu cheese and buffalo sauce toppings and Washington - a deep-dish-loving state with a liking for pesto sauce instead of tomato.

Arkansas was found to love cheese pizza the most: their perfect pie featured white cheese sauce, mozzarella, bleu cheese, and parmesan toppings and an extra layer of parmesan on top.

Delaware also stood out for a bizarre combination of hot sauce and olive oil drizzled on a ricotta-topped pie.

States Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, Missouri, Ohio and Utah all stood out as most likely to eat their pizza with a knife and fork.

And out of all the methods of receiving pizza, New Hampshire stood alone for preferring delivery over other options.

“Pizza is an American staple and it's no surprise that people prefer so many different variations of the delicious meal,” said Melodie Beal, Head of Culinary Product Development at Amazon Fresh Private Brands.“We aid in that search for the perfect pizza by offering a wide selection of frozen pizzas, a rotating menu of fresh slices you can quickly grab or order ahead at the pizza counter, and all of the ingredients you'd need to make your own pizza online and in our stores.”

When eating leftover pizza, 35% prefer to reheat it up in the microwave. Another 30% prefer to reheat it in the oven and 18% like to eat it cold.

Seven in 10 (72%) would likely get themselves a half-and-half pizza when they can't decide on what toppings to get.

“Gone are the days of the regular cheese slice! It's interesting how many people would prefer to get a half-and-half pizza pie because they crave more than one flavor or can't come to a decision with friends or family members,” continued Melodie Beal.“Our customers can order a fully customized pie, down to the cheese and sauce, ahead of your shopping trip so everyone wins.”

ADDITIONAL FINDINGS: EACH STATE'S IDEAL PIZZA



Alabama = circle shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, pepper, parmesan

Alaska = circle shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni, parmesan

Arizona = circle shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, parmesan

Arkansas = circle shape, thick crust, white cheese sauce, topped with mozzarella, bleu cheese, parmesan, sausage, pepper, parmesan

California = circle shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, pepperoni, salt

Colorado = circle shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, parmesan

Connecticut = circle shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, bleu cheese, ricotta, sausage, hot sauce

Delaware = circle shape, deep dish, white cheese sauce, topped with mozzarella, ricotta, pepperoni, hot sauce, olive oil

Florida = circle shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, pepper

Georgia = square shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, hot sauce

Hawaii = circle shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, pepperoni, parmesan

Idaho = square shape, thin crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, parmesan, pepperoni, parmesan

Illinois = circle shape, deep dish, vodka sauce, topped with mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni, pepper

Indiana = circle shape, thin crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, parmesan

Iowa = circle shape, thin crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, parmesan

Kansas = circle shape, thin crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, parmesan

Kentucky = circle shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, pepper

Louisiana = circle shape, stuffed crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, parmesan

Maine = circle shape, thin crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, pepperoni, parmesan

Maryland = circle shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, sausage, pepperoni, red pepper flakes

Massachusetts = circle shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, pepper

Michigan = circle shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, parmesan

Minnesota = circle shape, thin crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, parmesan

Mississippi = circle shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, ranch

Missouri = circle shape, deep dish, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, parmesan

Montana = circle shape, thin crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, sausage, parmesan

Nebraska = circle shape, thin crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, olives, mushrooms, sausage, pepperoni, parmesan

Nevada = circle shape, thin crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, ranch

New Hampshire = circle shape, deep dish, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, bleu cheese, pepperoni, buffalo sauce

New Jersey = circle shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni, parmesan

New Mexico = circle shape, thin crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, pepperoni, parmesan

New York = square shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, pepper

North Carolina = circle shape, thin crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, parmesan

North Dakota = circle shape, thin crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, sausage, pepperoni, parmesan

Ohio = circle shape, deep dish, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, parmesan

Oklahoma = circle shape, thin crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, parmesan

Oregon = circle shape, thin crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, pepperoni, parmesan

Pennsylvania = circle shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, pepperoni, pepper

Rhode Island = circle shape, thick crust/thin crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, pepperoni, pepper

South Carolina = circle shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni, parmesan

South Dakota = circle shape, thin crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, parmesan

Tennessee = circle shape, thin crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, parmesan

Texas = circle shape, thin crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, sausage, pepperoni, ranch

Utah = square shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, bleu cheese, sausage, pepperoni, pepper

Vermont = circle shape, thin crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, onions, pepperoni, parmesan

Virginia = circle shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni, parmesan

Washington = circle shape, thick crust/deep dish, pesto, topped with mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni, pepper

West Virginia = square shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni, ranch

Wisconsin = circle shape, thin crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, sausage, parmesan Wyoming = circle shape, thin crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, parmesan

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 5,000 Americans, 100 from each state was commissioned by Amazon Fresh between July 25 and August 7 , 2023 . It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ).