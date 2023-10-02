Albertsons Companies Reports On ESG Progress In Their People Pillar

(MENAFN- 3BL) Our people are our greatest asset.

As part of our Recipe for Change, we are committed to cultivating a workforce that reflects the rich diversity of the communities we serve and fostering an inclusive culture that embraces differences.

In 2022, we launched our company-wide inclusion index and are leveraging the results to continue to foster a company culture where associates feel they can be themselves and share their individual perspectives. Additionally, we launched our newest associate resource group-diverseABILITY-which focuses on driving inclusion for people with diverse abilities, their caretakers, and allies.

Our commitment to our purpose and values continues to shape our approach to retaining and developing a highly skilled and ethical workforce that sets us apart and brings these values to life on a daily basis. At the end of 2022, we employed approximately 290,000 associates and are proud that a significant number of our associates celebrated milestone anniversaries with our company. More than 63,000 of these individuals commemorated at least 15 years of service, and more than 44,000 celebrated over 20 years of service.

