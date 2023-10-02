Humidity To Gradually Decrease: QMD

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) announced that Oct. 3 marks the beginning of "Al-Sarfa" star phase, which is the concluding phase of the Suhail star.
It will continue for 13 days.
"Today is the first day of the Al-Sarfa star. During this period, humidity will gradually dissipate, leading to milder conditions at night,” QMD said.
“Al-Sarfa” star is considered the last of the Suhail stars. It is named "Al-Sarfa" which signifies the end of the heat after its rise.
The weather improves during the day and becomes moderate at night during this phase.
As the Al-Sarfa star progresses, humidity decreases and clouds begin to appear at its mid-season.
