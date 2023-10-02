Kuwait Amir's Representative Leaves Doha After Participating In Expo 2023 Opening

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, head of the Crown Prince Diwan Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah left Qatar after participating in the opening of the International Horticultural Expo 2023. (pickup pervious) tm.aa

