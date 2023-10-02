(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0



MANILA, Oct 2, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Awarded as the "E-Commerce Event Series of the Year 2023" by The Southeast Asia Business Awards, Smart Digital Retail is considered as a bridge, and an arena where we connect the thinkers, innovators, disruptors and most importantly all of the decision-makers in the Philippine retail ecosystem.







This live, in-person event will be a gathering of all the business executives from Retail, Ecommerce, Marketing, and all Technology Solution Providers across the entire country. The 2.0 Edition with the theme -“Digital readiness and the future of retail in the Philippines” will be hosted on November 30, 2023, in The Hilton Manila Hotel, where you can expect to see more than 350 high profile delegates such as CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, Risk Control Directors, Information Technology, CX, Loyalty, Marketing, E-commerce Heads, and a lot more.

The event is strongly committed in providing its audience deeper knowledge with redesigning business plans, processes and demands of new technologies that will unlock the new ways of running a retail business in the Philippines. The community aims to accelerate the transformation to a future digital retail ecosystem. This conference will be a closed door, B2B oriented forum. Varies type of arrangements will be presented during the event such as lucky draws, interactive panel discussions, roundtable luncheon, booth making contest, one-to-one private meetings, networking and awards-giving.

This is not your ordinary conference. We will be bringing the highest level of excitement and energy showcasing the world's top retail technology providers and participants, all in one roof!

KEY SUBJECTS:

1. Digital transformation in the Philippine retail industry

2. Creating unique loyalty experiences in retail

3. Leveraging payment technology to thrive in a digital-first era

4. AI, machine learning (ML), and conversational AI

5. Retail automation: realities, strategies, and more to know

6. Robotics dominating retail: welcome to retail 2.0

7. RFID, QR codes, and other smart store technologies

8. Revolutionizing retail with the use of mobile technology

9. Retail data analytics and insights platforms

10. Exploring the Philippine BNPL landscape

11. The rise of chatbots and voice commerce

12. Continued rise of the Metaverse

13. The explosion of TikTok marketing

14. Green Technology: A rising tide of sustainability

15. Transforming customer experience to customer excellence

16. Cloud in retail – Next level agility

17. Benefits of Digitalization - Supply Chain Processes

Don't miss the opportunity to be a part of the biggest event in the Philippine retail ecosystem! Witness how we gather all of the leading experts in the industry and share their thoughts and insights with very timely topics.

For sponsorship, and speaking engagement please contact our event director at or visit our event website at .

