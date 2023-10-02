Daikundi Almonds Quality, Rate Decline This Year: Businessmen

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) NEILLI (Pajhwok): Some businessmen of central Daikundi province have said that local almonds which are considered worldwide one of the top quality dry fruits have faced dwindling market condition this year.

The linked the stagnating market condition of almonds yield with lack of water, no processing and packing facility and the absence of investment in almond crop development sector.

According to the businessmen the price of seven kilogram almond was 950 afs last year but this year it had declined to 650 afs.

Haji Habibullah, one of the businessmen, said due to drought the almond yield in Daikundi affected seriously and this had left negative impact on the prices.

“Due to water shortage half of the fruit is dried and for this reason its price had declined,” he said.

He added the main income source of farmers in Daikundi was almond and some farmers earn a small amount from almond yield.

Haji Khudadad, another farmer, said that Daikundi almonds had lost its market value and this year.

He inked that almond market value decline with drought, deteriorated transportation routes and absence of proper market address.

He said due to drought the almond nest was dried therefore its price had declined.

He said:“Now I will process them and take them to Kabul for sale, roads are in deteriorated condition and no foreign businessman had arrived to buy Daikundi's almonds.”

He also wants the government to provide investment opportunities for foreign businessmen and export almonds abroad so that people can sell their products at a better price..

Khan Ali Shahrstani, head of the Commerce and Industries Department, said that almond price was not constant and last year's drought badly affected the quality of almond.

He also linked the lack of investment in processing and packing of almond a reason behind the deteriorating rate of almonds.

He said a specific area had been pointed out for the sale of dried fruits in Neilli in order to address the problem of businessmen.

