Flipkart Sale 2023: Nothing Phone 2 To Get MASSIVE Price Cut! Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Nothing Phone 2 will be offered at an introductory price of Rs 32,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion sale, which begins on October 7. There are a few restrictions attached to this pricing, like with other discount deals, and we'll explain how to get the second phone by Nothing for this price.

Notably, the phone's current price for the 128GB model is Rs 44,999, while the prices for the 256GB and 512GB variants are Rs 49,999 and Rs 54,999, respectively. The price of the 128GB variant has recently been made public by Flipkart through a banner advertisement on the app, but the company has not yet stated what the cost of the higher-capacity variants will be.

Let's discuss the effective price of Rs 32,999 for the Nothing Phone 2. This price includes card discounts and an additional exchange incentive of Rs 4,000, according to the banner from Flipkart. This indicates that the phone's pricing for the 128GB model, before card discounts and exchange, is Rs 39,999. The cost would be Rs 36,999 if you choose to utilise a credit card from one of the approved banks (ICICI, Kotak, and Axis) instead of trading in your previous phone.

Because of this, you can only get it for Rs 32,999 if you successfully swap your smartphone and take advantage of the card offer.

With that stated, the phone will still be reduced by Rs 5,000 even if you choose not to use card offers or choose an exchange. And if you want to use the Nothing Phone 2, this could be the ideal moment.





A 6.7-inch OLED LTPO display with adaptive 120Hz refresh rate is available on the Nothing Phone 2. The display is HDR10+ compatible, has 10-bit colour depth, and is Corning Gorilla Glass protected. It has up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and it is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU. It contains two cameras, one with a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and the other with a 50MP ultrawide-angle sensor. It has a 32MP front-facing camera.

