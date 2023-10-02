Asian Games 2023: India Vs Nepal Quarter-Final; Venue, Live Streaming Details And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian men's cricket team is set to begin their campaign in the Asian Games 2023 quarter-finals against Nepal. The team, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, secured direct entry to the quarter-finals based on their T20I ranking. Nepal, on the other hand, earned their spot in the quarter-finals by defeating Maldives by a convincing margin of 138 runs in their Group A match.
When is the India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 Quarter-final match scheduled to be played?
The India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 Quarter-final match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, October 3.
Where will the India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 Quarter-final match be held?
The India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 Quarter-final match will be hosted at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou.
What time will the India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 Quarter-final match kick off?
The India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 Quarter-final match is set to commence at 6:30 AM IST, with the toss happening at 6:00 AM.
Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 Quarter-final match?
You can catch the live telecast of the India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 Quarter-final match on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD, as well as Sony Sports Ten 3 SD and HD (Hindi) TV channels.
Where can I stream the India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 Quarter-final match online?
To watch the India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 Quarter-final match live online, you can use the Sony LIV app and visit the Sony LIV website.
