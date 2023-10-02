Pakistan Initiates Nationwide Mobile SIM Re-Verification To Curb Unregistered Usage

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Zeeshan Kakakhel

Pakistan has undertaken a comprehensive initiative to re-verify mobile SIM cards across the country, including the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The first phase of this SIM verification drive has already been concluded, with active efforts ongoing in the second phase.

As per documents obtained by TNN, this verification process will include multi-finger authentication of mobile SIM cards, with unregistered SIMs facing potential blocking.

Official sources have indicated that this measure aims to combat criminal activities in Pakistan, particularly in KP. Inactive and unregistered SIMs will be blocked to enhance security. Meanwhile, active SIMs are undergoing re-verification through a multi-finger authentication system, enabling authorities to ascertain the precise owner of each registered SIM. This decision emerged from a high-level law and order meeting held in Peshawar.

This meeting featured the participation of senior military officials, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and other relevant authorities. To date, a total of 80,624 mobile SIMs have been blocked nationwide, including in KP, with approximately 4.5 million inactive SIMs also discontinued.

According to official documents, enforcement actions have been taken against 8,629 retailers and 95 franchisees involved in the illegal issuance and sale of SIM cards, leading to the dismissal of 24 employees and the arrest of five individuals.

Furthermore, an agreement has been reached to restrict the roaming of Pakistani SIM cards in Afghanistan and several other countries, a security measure aimed at maintaining law and order. Additionally, only one SIM card will be permitted per passport.

The move to re-verify all mobile SIMs arises from concerns over the frequent misuse of unregistered SIMs, often linked to extortion cases. Mobile SIM verification and the blocking of unregistered SIMs are expected to curb a wide range of crimes, including extortion, contributing to enhanced security in Pakistan.

