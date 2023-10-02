Iran, Iraq discuss full implementation of security agreement

(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic meeting, the top security officials of Iran and Iraq convened in Tehran on a Sunday to engage in discussions pertaining to a range of mutual concerns. At the heart of their deliberations lay the pressing matter of how to effectively implement the security agreement that had been established between the two neighboring nations in March. The talks were crucial, as they sought to navigate the complexities of ensuring security along their shared borders.



Ali Akbar Ahmadian, serving as the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), emphasized the pivotal role of the security agreement in maintaining stability and security within the border regions. He regarded this agreement as a well-considered and rational roadmap, offering a strategic response to the challenges posed by security issues. Ahmadian stressed the utmost importance of precise and complete adherence to the agreement's provisions.



Central to the security agreement is a critical requirement for Iraq to take decisive action along its northwestern borders with Iran. This action pertains to the elimination of militant separatist Kurdish groups that have been responsible for acts of terror within these border areas. The agreement places significant responsibility on Iraq to purge its border regions of these disruptive elements, thus contributing to enhanced security and stability along the shared frontier.



It is worth noting that the security agreement was initially established in March as a concerted effort to bolster security along the joint border and to address the presence of separatist groups operating in the border regions, particularly within Iraqi Kurdistan. Under the terms of this agreement, Iran called for the expulsion and disarmament of these separatist groups. While progress has been made, it is acknowledged that the full implementation of these measures remains a work in progress, with Iraqi federal and regional authorities working toward this goal.



The meeting between Iran and Iraq's top security officials underscores the importance of cooperative efforts in addressing shared security concerns. Their discussions revolved around the imperative need to fully realize the provisions of the security agreement, which, when effectively executed, is expected to contribute significantly to the overall stability of the region.

