UN security council criticizes Israeli actions in Palestinian conflict

(MENAFN) During a session at the United Nations Security Council focused on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, numerous representatives from the 15 member states voiced strong criticism of Israeli actions against Palestinians. Particularly noteworthy were the condemnations from Russia and China, highlighting the global concern over the situation.



The session commenced with an address from Tor Wennesland, the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, who spoke via video conference. He presented his latest report, covering the period from June 15 to September 19, 2023, providing the council with a comprehensive update on the ongoing developments in the region.



Wennesland took the opportunity to emphasize the Secretary-General's urgent appeal for an end to the occupation and a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This call resonated with many council members, who echoed the importance of these objectives and stressed the imperative need to return to the negotiating table to seek lasting peace in the region.



In his report, Wennesland drew attention to several concerning issues, including the continued expansion of Israeli settlements, the demolition of Palestinian homes, daily incidents of Israeli violence, and the consistent use of inflammatory rhetoric by the Israeli cabinet. Of particular concern was the revelation of Israel's plans to advance the construction of 6,300 settler units in the occupied West Bank and approximately 3,580 settler units in occupied eastern al-Quds (East Jerusalem). He also pointed out administrative actions by Israel that appeared to expedite the expansion of settlements.



The UN Security Council meeting served as a platform for the international community to express its deep apprehension over the deteriorating situation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The criticisms and concerns raised underscored the urgent need for diplomatic efforts to halt the ongoing strife and work towards a just and lasting resolution.

