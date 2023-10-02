Turkmenistan Wants To Actively Develop Its Oil And Gas Potential

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 2. The
development of the oil and gas industry is one of the most
important directions of Turkmenistan's energy strategy, President
of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov said, Trend reports.
He made the remark at a meeting of the People's Council of the
country held on September 24, 2023.
He noted that in this regard, it is necessary to complete the
construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI)
gas pipeline, attract foreign investment for the development of the
Turkmen section of the Caspian Sea, develop new technologies and
modernize the technical capabilities of drilling.
Furthermore, Berdimuhamedov stressed the need to expand the
boundaries of deep processing of hydrocarbon resources and exchange
experience with leading foreign companies on the introduction of
digital technologies and geological exploration.
"The development of the oil and gas industry of Turkmenistan,
which has rich reserves of energy resources, diversification of
natural gas supplies to world markets, processing of oil and gas
resources for the production of high–quality products meeting
international standards, is one of the most important directions of
our state's energy strategy," the president stressed.
Turkmenistan's oil and gas sector plays a key role in the
country's economy, providing significant revenues due to extensive
reserves of natural resources, such as natural gas and oil, and is
an important source of energy exports to the world market.
