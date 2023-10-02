Kuwait Amir's Representative To Doha To Partake In Expo 2023'S Opening

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, head of the Crown Prince Diwan Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdhllah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and the accompanying delegation left Kuwait, Monday, heading to the Qatari capital Doha to partake in the opening of the International Horticultural Expo 2023.

Senior officials at the Crown Prince Diwan and Qatar Ambassador to Kuwait Ali bin Abdullah Al-Humoud saw the Amiri representative off at the international airport.

Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs at the Crown Prince office Mazen Issa Al-Issa accompanied Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah. (end)

