QIMC Is Diamond Sponsor For 'Made In Qatar 2023'

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber (QC) and the Qatar Industrial Manufacturing Company (QIMC) have recently signed a diamond sponsorship agreement for the ninth edition of the 'Made in Qatar 2023' Exhibition. The agreement was signed yesterday by Saleh bin Hamad Al Sharqi, General Manager of Qatar Chamber and Chairperson of the Exhibition's Technical Committee, and Abdulrahman bin Abdulla Al Ansari, QIMC's CEO, at the Chamber's headquarters.

Held under the patronage of the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the 'Made in Qatar' exhibition is organised by the Qatar Chamber in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce & Industry (MoCI) from November 29 to December 2 at DECC.

On this occasion, Saleh Al Sharqi expressed his thanking to the QIMC for supporting the exhibition, stressing that this sponsorship reflected the company's interest to supporting the national industry. He praised the company's vital role in the local market and in the national economy in general, as one of the most leading industrial companies in Qatar.

Al Sharqi also emphasised the exhibition's role in promoting the national industry and fostering communication among businessmen and entrepreneurs in the industrial sector.

He expressed hope that the exhibition would significantly contribute to the further development of the industrial sector, showcasing Qatar's most prominent industries and products, ultimately reducing reliance on imports.

On his part, the CEO of QIMC emphasized the company's strong commitment to supporting the exhibition in all its editions, whether held inside or outside the state. He stressed that the expo has played a significant role in bolstering the presence of local products in the domestic market and in promoting them internationally.

Al Ansari affirmed that the exhibition provides great opportunity for Qatar companies to establish new partnerships, and alliances, and make deals, benefitting the private sector and Qatar's economy in general.

“It encompasses most industries existing in the local market,” he said, adding that it offers a good opportunity for investors and manufacturers to identify the industries that do not currently exist in the state, paving the way for reviewing the possibility to invest in these new industries.