Qatar University Entities Hold Annual Poetry Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Arabic Language Department at Qatar University's (QU) College of Arts and Sciences, and the Culture and Arts Chapter in the QU Alumni Association recently held its Annual Poetry Forum, with the participation of professors from the Arabic Language Department, including Dr. Abdelsalam Hamed, Dr. Mahmoud Kaheel, Dr. Mahrous Boriek.

The event was moderated by Professor of Linguistics and Arabic Language, Dr. Ahmed Haji Safar, who opened the forum by discussing the importance of poetry in the lives of Arabs since ancient times. Students, professors, staff and administrators from the QU community attended the event.

Commenting on the forum, Professor of Arabic Language, Dr. Mohammad Al Rhawi, said,“Poetry is the 'Diwan' of Arabs and a record of their feats, their days and their interests. It also reflects their commitment to their values, through different times and places. The department is keen to hold this annual forum for poetry, as well as other events related to poetry, for the community and in particular students, to benefit from hearing eloquent poetry and to develop emerging talents in this field.”

Vice-President of the Culture and Arts Chapter, Amna Abdulkarim commented,“In the Culture and Arts Chapter in the QU Alumni Association, we organize this forum annually, to continuously inform our audiences of everything new among our university poets.” She noted that the Association is a bridge of communication between the university and its graduates.

She added,“Qatar University, is an incubator and provides an encouraging environment for literary creativity and a platform for all university employees to display their poetic talents, in the service of culture, language and literature, to enrich the cultural scene and develop and strengthen student talents.”