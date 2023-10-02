Azerbaijan Plans To Build Townhouses In Zangilan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, October 2. Modern
residential blocks are planned to be constructed for ensuring a
high quality of life for the population in Azerbaijan's Zangilan
city in accordance with its master plan, Trend's Karabakh bureau
reports.
The projects of the first residential complex consisting of 110
apartments, the foundation of which was laid down in the city, are
ready, and the construction work will begin in the near future.
The 'Great Return' program envisions construction of new
residential complexes with 410 apartments in Zangilan, which was
liberated during the second Karabakh war in 2020.
The second residential complex will be located in a sparsely
populated area of the city, near Victory Park and the Memorial
Park. It will primarily consist of townhouses, which, according to
the plan, will cover 87 apartments.
Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian
occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great
Return' program, which envisions the return of internally displaced
persons (IDPs) to their native lands.
Within the framework of the program, more than 2,000 former IDPs
have been resettled in restored or newly created settlements in
liberated Zangilan, Lachin, Fuzuli, and Tartar districts.
