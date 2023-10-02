What Could Be Impact Of Russia-Armenia Relations In Region? - Analysis

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu Read more
2023 can be noted as the most dynamic year of processes in the
South Caucasus, especially in the Garabagh economic region of
Azerbaijan. On April 23 of this year, with the establishment of the
Lachin border checkpoint, the situation, which changed
dramatically, brought clarity to every dark issue that was expected
in the end. In fact, if we look closely at what happened in the
last nine months, it can be seen that the most active element in
these processes was Western politics. As for the reason, it is more
appropriate to approach it from a broader perspective.
This can even be partially attributed to the victory of the West
in its pressure against the Kremlin. However, the other winning
side of this victory is Azerbaijan. Because in the current
situation, due to the correct and well-planned political steps,
Azerbaijan has managed to fully ensure its territorial integrity
amid such tensions.
Since the Western forces stepped into the South Caucasus, they were
able to bring the Armenian-Russian relations to a tense state. The
situation has reached such a point that Yerevan has already decided
to leave Moscow's orbit completely. This situation also affected
the mutual relations between the peacekeeping contingent and the
Armenians in Garabagh until the separatist regime was completely
removed from the territories.
Today, Armenia is considering withdrawing from the CSTO, which
was formed in 2002 to fulfill the obligations of the 1992
Collective Security Treaty. Russia, in turn, is reviewing the
documents on the complete withdrawal of Armenia from the CSTO
membership. Although the CSTO was created at the time as an attempt
to build on the successful alliance with the Warsaw Pact, the
organization became relatively weak. When Armenia became a member
of the CSTO, the lands of Azerbaijan were still under its
occupation. However, this could not mean that the CSTO created an
advantage over its military power. Until the Patriotic War took
place on September 27, 2020, Armenia could not fully analyze the
level of its military potential. Thus, there were three main
factors that perplexedly reassured the Armenian government: a) the
fact that Armenia (as an invader) is the de facto ruler in the
territory of Garabagh; b) Armenia's confidence in Russia's military
and political hegemony; c) and finally Prime Minister Nikol
Pashinyan's use of forces in the West as plan 'b'.
If Armenia thought that one of these three factors would be
stronger, it did not take into account the level of development of
the Azerbaijani army. On the 5th day of the Patriotic War, Armenia
lost more than 200,000 military equipment and had to retreat.
Although Armenia was provided with enough weapons, its tactical use
in battles was at a very low level. It seems that Armenia has not
been able to benefit from military exercises to a sufficient extent
within the CSTO, of which it is a member. As the Armenian forces
retreated from Garabagh, their self-confidence rapidly decreased.
Even after the war, many questions arose within the Armenian
authorities about the defeat. It was believed that either there was
a strong betrayal in the army, or the CSTO, which they were a
member of, or Russia, which they trusted, could not support them
sufficiently. Therefore, as the processes continued rapidly, deep
rifts began to appear in the relations between Armenia and Russia.
According to Konstantin Zatulin, the first deputy chairman of the
CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots
Committee of the Russian State Duma, Armenia may announce its
withdrawal from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)
in the near future. But this is still the beginning of the road for
Armenia.
According to another information, the Russian military base No.
102, located in the Gyumri province of Armenia since December 29,
1941, may be canceled. However, that base was established by the
Soviet authorities near the borders of Turkiye for the purpose of
border control, and during that period, the territory of Armenia
was deliberately kept under full control by Russian military
troops. Today, the tense relations between Armenia and Russia have
already raised the issue of removing the military base from the
area. Although it is not a convincing fact, the removal of the base
from the territory will, on the other hand, create real conditions
for the freer movement of Western forces within Armenia. The EU
mission group is currently intervening in the military structure in
Armenia. It even closely participates with Armenia in carrying out
various provocations. Although these provocations were initially
aimed at Azerbaijan, the goal is to target Russia. In any case, if
Russia reacts to this at some point, it may lead to a military
conflict in the region. Although it is Armenia that suffers more
seriously than this, instability in the South Caucasus in general
can be a step taken for the benefit of various circles. Such a
situation can also prevent the implementation of many large-scale
projects from an economic point of view. Thus, the tension in
Russian-Armenian relations seems to be a reason that can strengthen
the intervention of foreign forces in the Caucasus region.
On the other hand, the Armenian-Russian tension may also affect
the processes related to Zangazur Corridor. Considering the
non-objectivity of the West, it is already clear what steps Armenia
will take in the opening of the Zangazur Corridor. If Armenia
creates conditions for the West to interfere in its internal
politics, it is inevitable that the control of the international
transport corridor will not be entirely in the hands of
Armenia.
Processes show it once again that leaving Armenia in the region
out of control can create any dangerous situation in the region.
The only solution is for Armenia to learn to conduct an independent
policy and refrain from attracting foreign forces to the region. On
the other hand, Armenia cannot take the right step in politics
unless it abandons the principles of revanchism. This can lead to
its complete destruction one day and its territory turning into a
war zone like Syria and Ukraine.
MENAFN02102023000195011045ID1107172722
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.