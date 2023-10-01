Heating Season, Fortifications: Shmyhal Meets With Donetsk Region Leadership

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During his working trip to Donetsk region, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with the leadership of the local regional military administration.

As the PM posted on Telegram , he heard information about preparations for the heating season, the readiness of points of invincibility, and the construction of fortifications.

The meeting participants discussed the problematic issues of preparations for the heating season in Dobropillia, Bilozerske and Novodonetske territorial communities.

The Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Ministry of Energy to urgently take measures to secure the autumn-winter period in the communities of Donetsk region.

As the Donetsk Regional Military Administration announced earlier, out of 35 communities of the region, which are currently under the control of the Ukrainian authorities, 14 communities will be fully provided with central heating this season, while another 11 will be heated partially.