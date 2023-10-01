European Support For Ukraine“Permanent”, Not Depending On One-Day Battlefield Advances - Borrell

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union's support for Ukraine is permanent and structured because the EU is facing an existential threat.

This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, who spoke at a press conference at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Our support to Ukraine does not depend on how the war is going on in the next days or weeks. The Ukrainian soldiers are fighting with a lot of courage in front of impressive Russian defense fortifications. The satellite images show that in some cases, these fortifications are 25 km deep," he said.

Borrell emphasized that the counteroffensive is complex and that landmines greatly complicate mechanized warfare and quicker advance.

"Our support does not depend on the advances of one day. It's permanent, structured support because we are facing an existential threat for Europe,” the official said.

“Ukrainians are fighting with all their courage and capacities.

And if we want them to be more successful, we have to provide them with better arms, and quicker," concluded the high representative of the EU.

As reported, EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell arrived on a visit to Ukraine on Saturday. He visited Odesa, honored the fallen soldiers in Kyiv, and held his first personal meeting with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.