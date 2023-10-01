NCSCJO Launches "Safeonline Cybersecurity Awareness Platform

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) -During a press conference, National Cyber Security Center (NCSCJO) on Sunday launched "Safeonline" awareness platform, on the occasion of Cybersecurity Awareness Month (CAM), which runs during October 2023.The platform aims to disseminate cybersecurity awareness and provide advice and guidance that would protect individuals in cyberspace and avoid exposure to electronic fraud, theft of information and data, according to the NCSCJO's statement.The platform contains various guidance materials for individuals, families and children, as well as a large amount of advice for companies and business owners, based on the center's belief in creating an "integrated and reliable" cybersecurity system at all levels, in a bid protect society from cybersecurity risks and threats.In this context, the center announced "Digital Immunity" Project to raise cybersecurity awareness , in cooperation with Arab Forum for Smart Cities, with support of Greater Amman Municipality (GAM), which is scheduled to hold workshops and dialogue seminars at Jordanian municipalities for municipal employees and local community and broadcast awareness messages, on GAM street billboards.Speaking during the presser, the center's head, Bassam Maharmeh, said NCSCJO always seeks to intensify awareness efforts during October due to its symbolic importance for cybersecurity awareness.He also noted importance of engagement to raise awareness, calling on all national institutions to participate during this month to disseminate awareness guidance to their employees.Access to "Safeonline" platform is via the following link: >