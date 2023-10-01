Poland-Belarus border fence proves ineffective against unauthorized crossings

(MENAFN) An internal report from the Border Guard reveals that the fence separating Poland and Belarus has proven to be ineffective, with approximately 30,000 unauthorized crossings recorded since the beginning of the year. Among those who crossed, 13,000 individuals subsequently traveled to Germany. This document, obtained by the Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza, was prepared by the Analytical and Situational Office of the Border Guard, covering data from January to September 2023.



The fence, standing at a height of 15 feet (approximately 3 meters) and fortified with razor wire, spans a distance of 116 miles (about 190 kilometers) along the border. It was completed just a year ago with the primary objective of preventing migrants from unlawfully entering Poland from Belarus.



Both Berlin and Warsaw have expressed growing concerns over the influx of migrants into Germany from Poland. As a result, they have contemplated implementing border controls.



According to the report, roughly 30,000 individuals have managed to breach the barrier on the Polish-Belarusian border. Approximately 17,000 of them were apprehended by border guards, while more than 12,000 successfully evaded capture.

