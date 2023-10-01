President Zelensky Congratulates Defenders: No One Will Manage To 'Switch Off' Ukrainian Resilience

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated the defenders of Ukraine on their holiday, noting that no one will manage to 'switch off' Ukrainian resilience and courage.

The video address by the Head of State was filmed at the Golden Gate in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Tough times have made us strong. And the strong bring victorious times closer. Step by step. Today, tomorrow, every day, every minute,” Zelensky said.

The President of Ukraine mentioned that no one should and no one will manage to 'switch off' Ukrainian resilience, endurance, grit and courage on either scheduled or emergency basis. They have no 'expiration date', 'end date', or final point after which Ukrainians would stop resisting and fighting, except for one – Ukraine's victory.

“As we bring it closer every day, we say: 'We will fight for as long as it takes!'. We were doing it in the first minutes of February 24, we have been doing it for all these 585 days, and we will keep doing it.” the Head of State stressed.

A reminder that, on July 14, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine amended the dates of three holidays. Now, Ukraine will officially celebrate Christmas on December 25 (instead of January 7), Statehood Day on July 15 (instead of July 28), and Defenders Day on October 1 (instead of October 14).