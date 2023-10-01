Holiday Season Cyber Alert: Reflectiz Declares War On Magecart

Reflectiz, a cybersecurity company specializing in continuweb threat management offers an exclusive, fully remote solution to battle Magecart web-skimming attacks, a popular type of cyberattacks involving injecting malicicode into the checkout pages.

As the Holiday Season approaches, online retailers face the challenge of protecting their websites against the growing threat of maliciattacks, such as Magecart. However, they struggle to add new security layers due to restrictions on modifying their website code to avoid impacting website performance during the peak shopping season.

Reflectiz, a unique web security tool, ensures 100% readiness for Magecart attacks before and during the Holiday Season. This is made possible by Reflectiz's external, non-intrusive solution, requiring no code implementation or IT resources. Your website(s) will be fully protected within days, and there will be no impact on your website performance whatsoever.

Reflectiz automatically detects third-party code changes, keylogging , and communication with malicidomains to prevent Magecart web-skimming attacks. It overcomes the most sophisticated malware obfuscation techniques , lets you track changes, prioritize issues, and implement alerts according to their severity level, empowering you to act before the damage is done.

Despite being so powerful, Reflecti does not affect website performance. It has zero impact on your IT resources, and it does not require any installation on the client. It begins protecting your web assets within days, ensuring continumonitoring of all crucial and sensitive web pages, not just checkout pages.

"Reflectiz understands the challenges faced by online retailers during this busy time of the year. In fact, in 2023, Reflectiz detected Magecart attacks on more than 150 websites, and the count is still rising. Our advanced technology enables the automatic detection of sophisticated threats throughout your entire online environment, all with quick and easy external implementation. You will be up and running within days" - Ysrael Gurt, Co-founder & CTO, Reflectiz

Sign up for our exclusive offer toda , and get the ideal head start in the war on Magecart.

