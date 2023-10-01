Yellow Brings Popular Global Brand Outdoor Products In BD

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Country's prominent lifestyle brand Yellow introduced internationally renowned Japanese backpack brand "Out-door Products" in Bangladesh through an exclusive partnership.

The new popular global backpack brand was launched through a grand ceremony held on September 20 at Yellow's flagship store in the capital's Gulshan.

Iwama Kiminori, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh; Naved Husain, Advisor to Beximco Group; Ahmed Shahryar Rahman, CEO and President, Apparel and PPE Division, Beximco Textiles; Morita Hiroshi, MD, Itochu Textile Prominent (Asia) Ltd; Tetsuro Kano, Chief Representative and GM, Itochu Corporation's Dhaka Liaison Office; Kato, CEO, Itochu India; Shehryar Burney, Executive Director and Hadi S A Chowdhury, Senior General Manager and Head of Retail Operations, Yellow attended the launch ceremony, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Iwama Kiminori, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh, said, "I always stress that it is crucial to strengthen people to people contact between countries. Introduction of this brand here will create the bridge between Japan and Bangladesh. "

"This is a big stage for Japanese companies to penetrate in Bangla-desh's market. I hope other Japanese companies follow this brave initiative," added Kiminori.